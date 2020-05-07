NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose Could Serve As Primary Backup For Stephen Curry Next Season, Per ‘Fansided’

The 2020 February NBA trade deadline may have passed with veteran point guard Derrick Rose still on the Detroit Pistons’ roster, but rumors still continue to circulate around his future with the team. With the Pistons expected to undergo a full-scale rebuild, most people see Rose being traded away from Detroit in the 2020 NBA offseason. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams who are in need of a backcourt boost are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Rose, including the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors may be expected to have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back, but they could still use some help from the former MVP to lead their second unit. According to Dalton Sell of Fansided’s Hoops Habit, the Warriors could trade for Rose and make him their primary backup for Curry in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Still, as good as they may appear on paper, their bench is something that could become problematic. Rookie Ky Bowman is second on the team’s depth chart at the point guard position, and Rose is an immediate upgrade. For a Golden State team whose depth is relatively young and inexperienced, Rose would be a perfect fit. He may not be a lights-out shooter like Curry or Thompson, but his scoring and play-making abilities off the bench could be significant for a team looking to make a run at a title next season.”

Rose would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Warriors’ bench, giving them a veteran point guard who is capable of excelling in crucial situations. Aside from his playmaking abilities, Rose is also a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 31-year-old point guard is averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc. With the improvements in his three-point shooting, Rose isn’t expected to have a hard time making himself fit in Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr’s system.

Rose may haven’t shown any indication that he’s no longer happy in Detroit, but at this point in his NBA career, he would be better off playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his time staying on a mediocre team like the Pistons. The Warriors wouldn’t only give Rose the opportunity to compete, but also a strong chance of winning his first NBA championship title. To acquire Rose, the Warriors would likely be needing to give up a trade package that includes a young player or a future draft pick to the Pistons.