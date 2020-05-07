Bruna Rangel Lima Rocks Tiny Metallic Gold Bikini In Latest Instagram Set

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 3.9 million followers with her latest bikini post. Her fans were instantly enamored by the photo set.

With the current coronavirus pandemic and the recommendation to stay indoors as much as possible, many Instagram models are wowing their followers with outdoor shoots. Bruna’s current set of images is no exception as the celebrity soaked up the sunshine in a tiny gold metallic bikini.

Standing next to a wooden fence in the first picture, Bruna rested one hand on the railing as she smiled demurely down at the camera. Behind her, a deck set is shown as well as a large white shade umbrella. A frond of greenery is above her head and plenty of other trees are seen further off in the background.

Bruna is wearing a string bikini that barely covers her assets. The small top showed off the hint of underboob as the model reached up and supported herself with the fencing. Resting her other hand on her toned thigh, the bikini bottoms are held in place by way of side straps tied up in neat bows.

The second image is much the same as the first shot. However, the third photo is a side-on shot that showed off Bruna’s famous derriere. As she gazed at the lens, her gently curled golden locks tumble over her shoulders.

Wearing little makeup, the celebrity also used some jewelry to complete the look. Considering the color of the bikini, it comes as no surprise that she chose all gold items. On the fingers of one hand are two small rings. She wears a gold bangle at her wrist and a matching necklace with a pendant. She also appears to be wearing diamond studs in her ears.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the image had gathered more than 78,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Beautiful angel,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Absolute Stunner,” a fan said.

“Literally my all time fav post notification,” another person wrote, also using a sting of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of Bruna’s supporters used a multitude of emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far the most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, the peach emoji also got a steady mention from fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna recently posted a cheeky underwear snap. Not only putting her booty on display, but the underwear also featured a strawberry. The Instagram model captioned the post “Sweet” in reference to the fruit.