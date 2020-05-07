Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Tiny Top For New Dance Video

Instagram model Raquel Benetti showed off her figure while performing dance moves in a recent post. She wore a small black top that showed off her assets along with a short white skirt while she danced for the camera in a quick video.

The soccer star who is known for her freestyles made the dance video for TikTok and uploaded it for her Instagram followers to see. Benetti usually posts videos of her juggling soccer balls, but has started to branch out while on lock down during the COVID-19 crisis. She filmed the adorable dance routine at home, and mentioned in her caption that this is what she did to stay busy while stuck at home.

Benetti wore her long black hair straight down for the post, which started with her looking directly into the camera and taking a few steps back. She then playfully looked away from the lens and held her hands together in front of her. The woman who is nicknamed “The Muse Of The Freestylers” wore a cropped black top with short sleeves and a ruffled-hemmed white skirt. Her outfit offered fans a generous view of her flat stomach, toned legs and ample cleavage.

The 29-year-old glanced side-to-side as the music for the video started. She then moved her left arm straight to the side and then lifted it in the air. Benetti shook her hips in the tiny skirt as she swayed her body and executed the same sequence with the right arm. She then crossed both arms and raised them in the air to finish the dance. The model tagged the location as Tatuape, which is an area in her hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Many of her 1.2 million followers approved of the TikTok-style upload, and more than 61,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button in eight hours after the post went live. The soccer freestyle star received over 490 replies. Her comment section was flooded with heart and cat-eye emoji. Fans complimented her outfit and her moves. One fan pointed out that she looked very young in the clip.

“How cute. You look like a dancing doll,” a female follower wrote.

“These little dances are the best,” another Instagram user added.

“As a dancer she is a good freestyler,” one fan replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Benetti had her own signature soccer ball made. She put it on display in a recent post while standing in a pool sporting a pink and grey bikini. The Brazilian’s post earned over 42,000 likes and 240 comments. Many of the replies were congratulatory.