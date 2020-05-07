Barack Obama’s Office Says Republicans Pushing ‘Russian Disinformation Campaign’ With Joe Biden-Ukraine Story

The office of former President Barack Obama wrote in a letter released this week claiming that Senate Republicans were helping to push a “Russian disinformation campaign” with the allegations that Joe Biden engaged in corruption in Ukraine.

The letter, dated March 13, had been sent to the National Archives and Records Administration in response to a letter written in November 2019 from Republican Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley asking the archive for records related to the Obama administration’s interactions with Ukraine. As CBS News reported, the letter from Obama’s office called the Republican-led investigation into allegations that Ukraine may have played a role in interfering in the 2016 presidential election an “effort to shift blame” away from Russia.

“It arises out of efforts by some, actively supported by Russia, to shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine,” read the letter, which was written by Anita Decker Breckenridge, a records representative for Obama.

At the time the Republican letter was written, President Donald Trump was pushing theories that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, had engaged in corruption in Ukraine. Trump at the time was facing a fast-moving impeachment inquiry for his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president into an investigation of Biden. Trump, who denied any wrongdoing, would be impeached for those efforts and for obstruction of Congress, but would be acquitted on both charges during a trial in the U.S. Senate.

In his letter, Obama’s office said that the request for records regarding Ukraine would “give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign — one that has already been thoroughly investigated by a bipartisan congressional committee — is without precedent.”

The United States intelligence community has concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election on the order of President Vladimir Putin, with the goal of helping to elect Trump. The president has pushed back against this idea, casting doubt on whether Russia had interfered and suggested that other countries may have as well.

Republicans had accused Hunter Biden of improperly using his father’s connections to secure a position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and hinted that Joe Biden may have used his power to stop an investigation of the company, though there has been no evidence presented to support either idea.

Obama has endorsed Biden for president in his run against Trump after the former vice president became the presumptive nominee after Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign last month.