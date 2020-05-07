Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Chiseled Abs In Latest Instagram Pic

Model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent Instagram post that also featured an inspirational caption. Her fans were quick to respond with their praise.

As people are continuing to stay indoors on account of the current coronavirus pandemic rules, Yovanna entertained her legions of followers with a classy outside shot. Standing against a large pillar, the model stared demurely at the camera while her photo was taken. Behind her, a lush green garden is shown that also features a spacious light-colored settee nestled into the trees. Dappled sunlight helps to highlight Yovanna as she rests against the pillar.

In the front of the shot, more greenery is displayed as a branch swings across the shot in front of the model. More chairs, this time in a dark brown weave, are shown in the very front of the image.

The celebrity is wearing a ruched, cream-colored, strapless bikini top that hugs her assets. It features a large gold ring in the center that gives off the slightest hint of sideboob. Given the scant size of the top, Yovanna’s chiseled abs are on display as she rests her hands on her hips.

Yovanna also wears a neutral-colored pair of pants that sit low on her hips as they jut outwards. Fitted tightly around her hips and thighs, the legs drape loosely and her delicate feet can be seen peeking out of the bottom as she stands on tippy-toe in the pic.

“Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before,” she wrote as the caption, giving her fans something to ponder.

As soon as Yovanna posted the image, her followers immediately jumped on board with their acknowledgment of the post. Within five hours, the image had amassed more than 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her keen fans.

“Great caption,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Exactly!!! You are Fire,” a fan said.

“Super hot look,” said yet another, also using some lips and a heart emoji for further emphasis.

Similarly, many of Yovanna’s followers chose to comment solely with emoji in order to convey how they felt about the picture. Most popular were the heart, heart-eyed, and kissing emoji and many fans used these multiple times in their responses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 24-year-old model and social media influencer recently posted shots of herself while wearing a yellow bikini and clear pink sun visor as she soaked up some sunshine.