‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Shows Cleavage In Small Flamingo Bikini

Bryana Holly has managed to get some sun while following the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak. She posted a two-photo set on Instagram where she looked stunning in a bikini while soaking up rays in a backyard.

The model is best-known for appearing as a Playboy Playmate and had her curvaceous figure on display in her latest upload. She uploaded two pictures in the post that showed the blond sporting a swimsuit from FAE that barely contained her assets. Holly was seated on a towel on top of grass with a fence and trees behind her, as she appeared to be in a backyard.

For the first snap, Holly sat with her right leg folded and her left arm resting in front of her and she looked off in the distance. Her blond hair was down and slightly obscured the right side her face. According to FAE’s Instagram page, the 26-year-old’s swimsuit had a gypsy top, and bella bottoms with flamingo coloring. The suit’s color complemented her skin tone, and the tiny top offered fans a shot of her ample cleavage.

In the second snap, the Huntington Beach, California native still had her right leg folded but she leaned back. Holly’s hair was swept over to the right side of her face, and she held both arms to her side as she stared directly into the lens. This pose showcased her hourglass figure and accentuated her breasts. She included a caption that mentioned getting “Vitamin D.”

Many of the Playboy model’s 1.5 million followers showed their approval for the bikini snap as more than 50,000 of them smashed the “like” button on the post. Holly received over 330 comments for the steamy pics. Her replies were flooded with heart and fire emoji.

“Whatever vitamins you are taking you are taking the right ones,” one fan wrote in reference to her caption.

“Cool retro design. Never seen a suit like it,” another responded.

Multiple female followers expressed their dismay with how gorgeous the model looked compared to them.

“Literally how do u look like this. I look like a damn bag of BEANS,” a fan wrote with a crying emoji.

“I genuinely don’t understand how you look like this when I look the way I do wtf god really does have favorites,” another jokingly responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Holly wowed her followers with a snap in a grey dress earlier this year. She showed serious sideboob in the sultry post that earned over 84,000 likes on Instagram.