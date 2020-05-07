Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Curves In Tight Leather Leggings

Larsa Pippen thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a pair of sexy leather leggings. Her entire ensemble featured a black-and-white color palette for a chic vibe, and though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, the snap appeared to have been captured in her home.

Larsa posed on a white couch, with a neutral rug underneath her feet. Her ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Larsa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Though she was sitting down so her sculpted rear wasn’t visible in the snap, Larsa rocked a pair of leather leggings that clung to every inch of her toned legs. She kept the look simple by pairing the statement pants with a cropped white t-shirt that had a loose, draped fit.

The t-shirt exposed just a sliver of skin above the waistband of her bottoms, and accentuated Larsa’s physique to perfection. Though her outfit was from a relatively budget-friendly brand, her accessories were a bit higher end, from designer label Chanel.

Larsa kept her footwear casual, wearing a pair of sneakers in black, gray and white tones. Beside her foot on the floor rested a quilted backpack with a zipper on the front, and the Chanel logo embossed just underneath the zipper.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in tousled waves. She played with her hair, gazing off into the distance as she posed for the camera.

Larsa kept her beauty look fairly neutral, with what looked like a nude hue on her plump pout. She accentuated her gorgeous dark eyes with what seemed like a mixture of brown tones, from a lighter brown on her eyelids to a darker brown lining her lower lashes for a sultry look.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 8,800 likes within just six hours. It also received 143 comments from her eager fans.

“You look perfect,” one follower commented.

“You are very pretty,” another fan said, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower added.

“I love this outfit put together,” a fourth fan commented, loving Larsa’s style.

The stunner has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine with plenty of sizzling snaps, including one she shared just yesterday. In that particular update, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a neon yellow sports bra and matching leggings as she snapped a selfie inside to showcase her sculpted physique.