Lori Loughlin’s Legal Team Confident Her Charges Will Be Dismissed Due To Alleged ‘Entrapment’ By Rick Singer

Lori Loughlin's legal team believes her charges will be dropped because Rick Singer allegedly failed to provide information regarding how her money would be used.

Lori Loughlin’s legal team is now more confident than ever that the charges against her will be dropped. This is because they believe they have proof that Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, failed to provide adequate information regarding how her money would be used. They also want the recorded conversations between Singer and Loughlin to be released publicly, according to US Weekly.

Singer, who worked with dozens of wealthy and influential parents to use bribery and cheating to get their children into prestigious colleges, was caught by the FBI. In an effort to avoid more severe charges, he began working with the FBI without his client’s knowledge. The FBI began recording the phone calls he had with his clients and instructing him about what sort of questions to ask and how much information to reveal to the parents regarding how the plan would be carried out.

It is for this reason that Loughlin’s legal team wants the release of the phone calls, which they believe will prove that Loughlin nor her husband Mossimo Giannulli who has also been charged, knew that the $500,000 they paid Singer would be taken as a bribe.

“Lori’s lawyers feel they have a very strong chance of having the charges dismissed because prosecutors withheld key evidence that [ringleader] Rick Singer was pressured by the FBI to lie in the course of his conversations with Lori,” an unnamed source revealed.

The source went on to reveal further information regarding how Loughlin’s legal team intend to go after Singer if the recorded phone calls are not released. They will reportedly attempt to use Singer to prove Loughlin’s innocence.

“Lori’s team is asking that the charges be dismissed entirely or for the recorded telephone conversations to be suppressed, meaning, the jury can’t hear it. If the judge doesn’t dismiss or suppress the phone conversations, Lori’s lawyers will grill Rick Singer on the stand. Singer could actually become a witness for the defense even though he has been cooperating with the feds.”

The source noted that it is expected for Singer to be called to the stand if the charges are not dropped prior to when the couple is expected to face trial in October of 2020. It is also likely that the FBI agents that worked with Singer on this case could also face scrutiny as the trial plays out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli were recently denied a request on behalf of their legal team to have a trial separate from other parents involved in the case.