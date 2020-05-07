Peyton List Stretches In A Black Bikini And Introduces Fans To Her Foster Dog

The actress also had a hilarious exchange with her brother.

Peyton List showed off her unusual workout attire in an Instagram photo that she shared with her 16.3 million followers on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Disney star was rocking a solid black bikini, and its dark shade matched the color of her new foster dog. The cute pooch joined her as she exercised outside beside her pool.

Peyton’s bikini top had thick shoulder straps and cups that provided a considerable amount of coverage on the sides, although she was flashing a hint of sideboob. The garment needed to be somewhat supportive because Peyton was performing a stretch that required her to lean forward so that she was almost upside down.

The Bunk’d actress had her backside up in the air, making her matching bottoms the focus of her skimpy exercise ensemble. The garment was a brief style with a moderate amount of coverage on the seat. The bottoms provided a peek at Peyton’s pert posterior, and they had high-cut sides that elongated her lean legs. Her thighs and calves were impressively toned. Peyton’s two-piece also showed off her flat stomach, as well as her strong shoulders and back.

The former Jessie star was demonstrating one of the exercises that helps her stay in such great shape. She had placed a large towel beside her pool to use as a makeshift workout mat, and she had placed both hands on the towel about shoulder-width apart. Her left foot was on the ground, and she was balancing on the ball of her foot as she she lifted her right leg up in the air. She was keeping the limb straight so that it was in line with her back, and she was pointing her toes. She appeared to be performing the three-legged downward-facing dog yoga pose.

Peyton was also rocking a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sunlight. She had her blond hair pulled up, and her new canine companion was blocking most of her ponytail from view. In the caption of her post, Peyton revealed that the curly-haired black dog is a foster named Maya.

As of this writing, Peyton’s poolside workout picture with her foster pooch has racked up over 800,000 likes and 1,400 comments.

Peyton and her twin brother, Spencer List, had a humorous exchange in the comments section of her post.

“Why did you say ‘nice butt crack’ to me rn?” Spencer wrote.

“Because ur butt crack was out,” Peyton replied.

“Ya know? some things can just be said in person bud. a little mystery is nice,” she added.

