Laurence Bédard Flaunts Curves In Barely There Animal Print Swimwear

Instagram model Laurence Bédard delighted her 2.8 million followers with her recent swimwear shot. As soon as she posted the revealing picture, her fans instantly responded.

The pic shows Laurence posing on the floor as she holds herself up with one hand and takes the selfie with the other. To one side, a table that appears to feature several candles in jars on a tray is shown. Also featured in the room are a low table, a large white lamp, and a black-and-white print on the wall. The curtains in the room are drawn but light still filters through. A comfortable grey sofa is behind the model as she rests on the wooden-style flooring with one long and toned leg positioned over the other.

Laurence is wearing a strappy red and black animal print swimsuit that highlights her tiny waist as the straps crisscross it. Her ample assets are on prominent display as the patterned material stretches across in an attempt to cover up everything. As a result of this, some underboob is on display. With the size of the swimsuit, most of Laurence’s tattoos are also featured.

The Instagram celebrity has her newly darkened hair pulled back from her face in a sleek style. Her generous lips pout as she concentrates on taking the picture, a pale pink shape of lipstick covering them. Laurence appears to be wearing little eye makeup beyond some darker winged eyeliner and neutral shades of eyeshadow. Neither does she appear to be wearing any jewelry to compliment the outfit.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to show their appreciation. Within three hours, the image had amassed 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Love this suit,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Tan lines be interesting,” a fan said in obvious response to the multiple straps on the outfit.

“Yabba dabba dooooo!!!!” another person wrote, following their comment with a row of heart-eyed emoji.

Many of Laurence’s followers chose to use emoji in order to convey how they felt rather than words. Most popular were the heart-eyed, heart, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laurence has been posting plenty of revealing snaps of late. One featured a red lace bra that left very little to the imagination. The racy image showed the model reclining on a bed. The bra featured plenty of cut-outs so that there was very little actual material left on display in the image.