Cynthia Wells Update: See How She Did After Leaving Dr. Now’s ‘My 600-LB Life’ Program

Cynthia Wells decided to go it alone during her episode of My 600-LB Life, and now viewers will get to see how well she has been doing at losing weight without the help of the show’s weight-loss expert.

Cynthia was first featured in a Season 5 episode and has been the subject of some “Where are they now?” updates since them. The latest comes on May 6 as the TLC docu-series takes another look at the woman who started her journey at 610 pounds and has hit some roadbumps on her way back down.

As Distractify noted, Cynthia ran into difficulty in her work with renowned weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who helps patients through a rigorous diet program that puts them on a path to weight-loss surgery. Those that adhere to the program — and especially those who move to Houston to be closer to Dr. Now and the program — have seen some significant weight loss, with some losing 400 pounds or more.

Cynthia struggled after leaving Dr. Now’s program, but has since found a way forward. She was able to follow Dr. Now’s plan eventually got weight-loss surgery, which she said has since given her more energy and allowed her to be part of he children’s lives again.

As Distractify reported, Cynthia’s social media presence shows that she is dedicated to continue losing weight, though not entirely clear just how much she has progressed since her last appearance on the show.

“On Cynthia’s Facebook page, she’s been posting screenshots of her fitness tracker to keep herself accountable,” the report noted. “She is still living in Oklahoma City with her kids. Though she’s active on Facebook, she tends to post photos of her face. She has not confirmed whether or not she’s maintained her weight loss.”

But Cynthia’s Facebook posts delve into her struggles as well. As Starcasm noted in a report last year, Cynthia shared another picture of herself and a lament that she was not able to lose weight as quickly — or as much — as she had hoped.

“This week has been an eye opener for me,” she said in a post. “I have gotten too comfortable with my weight loss and have lost sight of the goal. I am still fat and have a lot of way to go,” she wrote. “I have been in my feelings for about 6 months because [I] look at other people’s progress and feel like a failure.”

Those who want to see the latest from Cynthia can check on My 600-LB Life on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.