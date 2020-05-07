Savannah Prez Shows Off Fit Physique In Lemon Yellow Sports Bra and Green Leggings

Savannah Prez showcased an intense new full-body workout in the latest video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a yellow sports bra and a pair of green leggings, the Belgian fitness model started her workout with a series of boat hold pressed. Armed with a pair of weight plates, she sat on the floor and raised her legs and feet off the floor. Then she raised the weights to her shoulders and then over her head until her arms were straight.

Then she moved on to doing jump lunges. With the weights in hand, she placed one foot in front of the other at the start and then bent her knees. Then she raised the weights out to the side before she jumped to switch the position of her legs.

In the third video of the series, she completed a set of reverse lunge pulses into pistol squats. With both weights held at her sides, Savannah took a step backward and then bent her legs. Then, she performed a succession of shallower knee bends. After a couple of repetitions, she stood up and swung one leg forward as she bent the opposite leg. While doing so, she raised the weights in front of her.

Then, in the next clip, she combined squats, bicep curls, and overhead presses. And finally, she ended the workout with a set of burpees.

In the caption, Savannah recommended repeating the circuit for four rounds. She also called it the “Full Body Home Killer” and promised her followers that they’d be sweaty after just one round.

The post has been liked close to 10,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 130 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some Instagram users thanked Savannah for inspiring them to stay fit.

“I love this! You are body goals,” one person wrote before adding an applause and red heart emoji to their comment.

A second fan also praised one of the workouts Savannah uploaded in the past.

“Love your workouts babe, they look simple but I did the 200 rep challenge and I felt the pump,” they wrote.

A third fan complimented her for maintaining her dedication to fitness despite gyms being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’ve done a very good job of keeping up with your physique considering what you have to work with,” they commented.

But a lot of the comments were filled with emoji or were from people who seemed in awe of Savannah’s advanced level of physical fitness.

“Wowwwww you always go beast mode lol looking great @savannahprez,” a fourth fan said.