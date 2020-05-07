Sommer Ray Shows Off Her Wild Side In A Daringly Short Cheetah-Print Dress

Sommer Ray has been far from silent on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic. The model and fitness trainer has been flooding her 24.9 million followers with multi-slide uploads fairly regularly over the last few weeks, with the most recent addition to the collection hitting her page just a few hours ago.

The 23-year-old maxed out Instagram’s photo limit in her latest share, filling up all ten slides with snaps that appeared to have taken on the same day. The seemingly impromptu photoshoot was staged outside on a beautiful day with the golden sun shining down on the model as she struck several poses. A majority of the shots captured her hanging onto the thin branch of a small tree, though a few others were taken in other spaces, and at different angles.

Sommer exuded some serious jungle vibes as she worked the camera, and not only because of the luscious foliage around her or the snarled facial expression and claws she flashed in one of the snaps. The star was also clad in a skimpy cheetah-print mini dress that showed a scandalous amount of skin that was surely enough to have gotten a few pulses racing.

Sommer slayed in the sexy, sheer number that did way more showing than covering up. The garment boasted a strappy, backless design, and had a low cowl neckline that teased her followers with a glimpse of cleavage. It displayed even more of her chest through its slinky armholes that hit almost down to her waist. One snap even offered too much sideboob, causing summer to edit it with a small, black scribble over the area to avoid violating Instagram’s no nudity guidelines. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length — it just barely hit to Sommer’s upper thighs, allowing her to not only show off her toned legs but her pert derriere as well.

The model added her signature silver statement ring collection to her look, as well as a pair of black combat boots for an edgy vibe. She tied her long, honey-blond hair in pigtails that were secured with black scrunchies, and appeared to be wearing only a minimal amount of makeup to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans were quick to react to the Instagram hottie’s latest appearance on the platform. After just two hours of going live, the post has amassed nearly 350,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Literally obsessed with you and your dress wow,” one person wrote.

“I’m convinced you’re an angel that fell from heaven. Sommer is forever the prettiest woman in my eyes like HOW,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Carole Baskin is that you?” questioned a third follower, making a reference to the popular Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

“Thank you for existing sommer,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Sommer’s wild side is only one of her many moods, the collection of which she shared in another recent upload. In that post, the model was snapped making a variety of facial expressions ranging from a snarl to a smile while sucking on a red lollipop. The upload fared also fared well with fans, who have awarded it over 1 million likes and 4,450 comments to date.