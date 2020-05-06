‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Multi-Colored Bikini: ‘Too Bad The Pool Is Closed’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward showed off her beach-ready body in a cute multi-colored bikini in a recent Instagram post. Unfortunately, the beach isn’t quite ready for her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The adult film star stood in front of a blue upholstered sofa with plenty of good lighting illuminating her face and body, and she posed for the camera with her lips slightly open. The model wore a blue, orange, red, and pink striped bikini top that had spaghetti straps providing support over her shapely shoulders and triangles protecting her modesty while revealing an expanse of her ample cleavage. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that rode low on her hips and featured side ties. The swimsuit showed off Maitland’s flat stomach and voluptuous shape along with a hint of a colorful tattoo that set just below the waistband.

The model wore her red hair in soft waves, which she swept over to one side and held with her hand. The length flowed over her shoulder and onto her chest. It looked like Maitland highlighted her gorgeous light blue eyes with shimmery peach eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. She also appeared to have on pink glossy lip color. Her only accessories included small hoop earrings.

In the caption, the actress lamented the fact that beaches in her area are closed, and her Instagram followers seemed to agree. In mere minutes, well over 13,000 hit the “like” button on the casually sexy photo. Plus, at least 230 took the time to compose a reply for Maitland. The flame emoji appeared in many of the comments, indicating that fans thought she looked hot in the photograph.

“If the pool were open, maybe I would have joined you,” joked one follower.

“They open back up in The Netherlands as of this weekend, I believe,” a second devotee wrote, including a kissing face smiley.

“No, it’s not because if it been open, we would not have gotten this sexy pic,” teased a third Instagrammer.

“DAMN IT….. The pool needs YOU! It misses you. The beaches miss you two. The sun wants to kiss your AMAZING body all over,” a fourth fan declared, including several different sun, kiss, and tongue emoji.

