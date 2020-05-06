Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display With Cute Strawberry Underwear

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima impressed her 3.9 million followers with her most recent underwear post. Her fans were quick to respond to the racy shot.

With everyone stuck inside of late, Bruna decided on an outdoor shot for her latest sizzling post. Plenty of blue skies and fluffy white clouds featured behind the model. In addition, a palm tree is shown to one side. However, most likely her fans are focused on Bruna, who stands on a balcony that overlooks the view.

The picture is shot from behind the model and shows her wearing a matching pink bra and thong. She stares demurely over one shoulder as she looks back at the camera. The bra features bright green straps and both pieces have red piping around the edges. On the back of the thong, the image of a plump strawberry is on display.

“Sweet,” Bruna captioned the image, obviously in reference to the fruit.

Bruna needed little makeup to complete the look. Her lips are brushed with a medium shade of pink lipstick and her eyes are highlighted with winged eyeliner.

In addition, the Instagram celebrity wore simple jewelry as she posed for her fans. A delicate gold bangle is shown on one wrist along with a ring on the pointer finger of the same hand. In her ears appears to be a small gold hoop along with a stud in her second piercing.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers instantly responded. Within less than a day, the image had gathered 150,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

“You are everything mama,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You don’t even give us a chance to recover from the last post,” a fan said.

“It’s реrfесt!” another person captioned excitedly, also using the fire emoji for further emphasis.

Many of the model’s followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most popular were the fire and fox with heart-eyes emoji. In addition, considering the underwear featured a strawberry, many used that emoji for emphasis. However, another fruit — the peach — was also prevalent in honor of Bruna’s buns which she had proudly put on display in the image.

Bruna is not the only Instagram model rocking the fruit look of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ Sparxx recently posted a pic of herself wearing a fruit-themed bikini. The top featured oranges that barely covered her generous assets while the skimpy bikini bottoms featured a watermelon pattern.