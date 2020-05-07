Dave Coulier Still Supports ‘Full House’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin Even After Scandal

'I really can’t comment on it, but we love her dearly,' Dave Coulier said of Lori Loughlin.

Lori Loughlin might be currently going through a very public scandal but she still has the support of her former Full House co-host Dave Coulier, known for playing the role of Joey Gladstone. During a virtual interview on Wednesday May 6, 60-year-old Coulier had only good things to say about Loughlin and made it clear that he still cares for her very much as a friend even if she has made mistakes, according to US Weekly.

Loughlin, who is famous for playing Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis otherwise known as Aunt Becky on Full House, has been involved in the ongoing college admissions scandal for over a year now. She and her husband Mossimo Giuliani are currently fighting to prove their innocence in regards to allegations that they used bribery to get their daughters into college.

Even though the press has not been easy on Loughlin, Coulier’s opinion of her hasn’t changed. He kept his statement regarding the scandal brief, saying that the Full House crew will be there for her no mater what.

“I really can’t comment on it, but we love her dearly. And however this kind of turns out, we’re there for her. The images that people see aren’t always what is true. And Lori is one of my closest and dearest friends on the planet, and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened, and I will be there for her forever.”

The Full House reboot show, Fuller House, concluded the filming of their last season this past year after a total of five seasons. The reboot included much of the old cast. Due to everything going on legally, Loughlin was very notably absent in the last season. Throughout the season the fact that Aunt Becky was not around was never mentioned or explained in any way. Nevertheless, Coulier shut down any rumors of ill feelings between Loughlin and the Fuller House cast by suggesting they would have had her be a part of the last season if it were up to them.

Coulier noted that finishing off the season without Loughlin was “really sad” and “didn’t feel right.”

Coulier is not the only Full House cast member to have expressed support for Loughlin throughout this scandal. Bob Saget noted in October of 2019 that he was not going to stop being friends with Loughlin because of the scandal, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out,” he said.