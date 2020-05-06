Joe Giudice Is Now A Partner & Distributor For A Sex Toy Company

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has a new job in Italy. He has partnered with the “high-end” sex toy company Zalo USA to distribute their products, according to Page Six.

The company describes themselves as”a collection of ornate, high-end adult products with eye-catching aesthetic at the forefront of every piece.”

They sell a variety of products, most of them are priced on the higher end of the spectrum.

“Their products range from a $69 ball gag to $195 for a couples massager,” says the article.

Giudice announced his new business venture last week, writing that he was proud to be working with Zalo USA and their “award-winning” team.

Yesterday, he updated his Instagram story with a sexy Mother’s Day advertisement.

“Give her a Mother’s Day gift she won’t forget,” he wrote.

He also included a discount code for his followers to use should they decide to do some online shopping from the sex toy company.

People reports that the ex-husband of Teresa Giudice also updated his Instagram bio to reflect his new position with Zalo USA.

On social media, many people thought the career move was the right decision for Giudice. Some fans wrote that they supported his new partnership.

“Maybe he was just shopping Or the man has the right to make a living. Good grief!” tweeted one person.

That said, others were more skeptical of Giudice’s decision to get involved with a sex toy company. A few Twitter users wondered whether his daughters would be embarrassed by their dad working in the industry.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 47-year-old was denied his final appeal against his deportation order to Italy. This appeal marked Giudice’s third attempt to return to the United States.

He was deported after serving his 41-month jail sentence for fraud charges. After receiving the news, he took to his Instagram page to tell his fans the sad news, lamenting the fact he could not return home to be reunited with his daughters.

People claims that Giudice landed this new job shortly after the court denied his final appeal. Despite the bad news, he is allegedly trying to remain positive about life.

“We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy. The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward-thinking members of Congress.” his attorney James J. Leonard told the outlet on April 29.