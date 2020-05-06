Jesy Nelson Wears Low-Cut Plaid Crop Top While Celebrating New Award Win For Her Documentary

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to announce that her documentary, Odd One Out, is still picking up awards. The singer has been very active during her quarantine over the past few weeks and has caught the attention of many with her eye-catching outfits.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut multicolored plaid crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and a black leather belt which she wrapped around her waist. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nelson has her belly button pierced. However, due to her high-waisted attire, only a hint of her piercing was on show.

The entertainer is known for switching up her hairstyle and opted for long straight brunette hair with a leather hat on top. For her makeup application, Nelson applied a coat of lipstick, eyeshadow, mascara, and what appeared to be false eyelashes. She showed off the numerous tattoos on her arms and didn’t wear any visible accessories.

For her most recent upload, Nelson flashed a smile while holding onto her Visionary Honors award which is in the shape of a peace sign.

For her caption, she explained that she received the award this morning and that her heart feels “so happy.” Nelson thanked everyone who voted for her and expressed that their support means the world to her and that she is thankful that her documentary still continues to have a positive impact on others.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“You deserve it so much,” one user wrote.

“So proud of you Jesy, you deserve the world,” another devotee shared.

“I’m so happy to being able to call you MY IDOL,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re such a beauty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Nelson’s documentary saw the pop star open up about online bullying and trolling that she and many other people have faced. The film resonated with so many viewers and became the top show on BBC iPlayer during the week of its release.

In January, Nelson won the Factual award at the National Television Awards in London, U.K. At the ceremony, she wowed in a bright orange silk, corset-style floor-length dress which had a thigh-high slit and was very low-cut at the top. On Instagram, Nelson thanked designer Suzanne Neville for creating her dream dress.