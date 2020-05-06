Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Bares Chest In New Instagram Set

Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo recently wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post. Her fans were quick to respond to the set of images that saw Qimmah baring her chest for the camera.

Taking the shots outside, Qimmah reveled in the sunshine as she posed for the pictures. Sitting on a wall, the first snap shows the fitness trainer leaning forward and smiling as she also pushes her curly dark locks out of her face.

Wearing what appears to be black jeggings with massive slits at the knees and thighs, her toned physique can be seen through the gaps. On top, Qimmah has paired the look with a ripped, pale blue denim jacket and nothing else underneath. Because of this, her chiseled abs and plenty of chest peek through. On her feet, Qimmah wears see-through mule pumps.

The set features three images and all are fairly similar except for slight variation of the pose. The second shot is more sensual and shows the Instagram celebrity leaning further back. She is still pushing her hair out of her face but the stance is more exaggerated as she pouts at the camera. This time, her denim jacket shows off plenty of underboob as she reclines. Her muscular thighs and calves are also accentuated.

The final picture is very similar to the first one. This time, Qimmah looks directly at the lens, though, as she strikes her pose. Behind her, plenty of lawn is shown that also features what appears to be purple wildflowers scattered throughout.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the image had gathered more than 24,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Hello gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Your such a beautiful being with positive energy always continue showing your light,” a fan said.

“Wow beauty at its best,” another person wrote, also using a row of heart-eyed and heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most popular were the fire and heart-eyed emoji. However, considering the fact that Qimmah was also outside in the sunshine, many decided to use the sun emoji for further definition of their comments.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah recently showed off in another Instagram set. This time she had her “famous abs” on display as the various images focused on her midriff and her hard-earned sculptured six-pack.