WWE News: Former Champions Reveal What Finally Convinced Them To Request Their Releases

The Revival was one of the most popular tag teams during their time in WWE, but for a long time, but they had a plan to get out of there for a long time. Now known as The Revolt, the former tag team champions are speaking out about how they went about getting out of the company. The superstars formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are also saying that the tag team division in WWE deserves so much more respect.

In mid-April, WWE finally released Cash Wheeler (Wilder) and Dax Harwood (Dawson). This decision came nearly 15 months after they realized that it was best for them to part ways with the company and move onto something else.

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Wheeler said they first asked for their release in mid-January 2019. They put a plan in place to wait until after Christmas and get some good paychecks before making their requests a second time.

“We had said after this loop, let’s wait until we’re on the up-swing so it doesn’t look like we’re upset because we’re losing. Let’s wait until we’re on the up-swing and then ask. That way, people can know it’s not just about us. It’s about the tag team division as a whole.”

The Revival held five tag team championships during their time in WWE — two in NXT, two on Monday Night Raw, and one on Friday Night SmackDown. Still, the titles didn’t mean much to them since the promotion allegedly didn’t seem to care about them either.

Wheeler says that WWE simply doesn’t respect the tag team division, and that was evident at WrestleMania 34. On that card, Braun Strowman and 10-year-old fan Nicholas Cone — the son of referee John Cone — won the Raw Tag Team Championships from The Bar in a match thrown together at the last second.

Wheeler and Harwood say they have nothing against Strowman, but rather against how his booking supposedly destroyed the entire tag team division. Things took an even worse turn when no tag teams were featured on last year’s SummerSlam until the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were added at the last minute.

Harwood stated that he believes WWE thought they were joking around when they first requested their releases. Even though the promotion said their releases were approved, The Revival didn’t receive them until over a year later, well after it was first reported they felt unhappy and disrespected by the company.