‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Victor Helps Nikki With Her Looks

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, May 7, teases classic storylines that aired the first time on April 14, 1998. Nikki is in the hospital recovering, and Victor comes to her rescue. Plus, Katherine and Jill argue over Kay’s interference, and Nick struggles to accept Sharon’s additional baggage.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) cannot deny their attraction, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Victor tries to stick with Diane (Alex Donnelley), he is married to Nikki. Diane isn’t thrilled that Victor is keeping her on the side, but The Mustache tries to convince her that Nikki’s recovery could be at risk if he doesn’t stick by her while she’s still in the hospital.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Nikki lets Victor know that reuniting with him gave her the will to live. Then, she’s sad about looking so drab, so Victor ends up helping her get fixed up. He buys some makeup and then applies it for her since Nikki is so weak. For now, at least, Nikki doesn’t realize that Victor is telling Diane to wait for him.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) marriage is on the rocks. The reason is somewhat shocking — Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Nick isn’t thrilled that Cassie is Sharon’s daughter, so now he is a ready-made dad. Sure, he knew that Sharon had a baby when she was younger, but he didn’t expect the child to show up and need a family. Nick leans on Grace (Jennifer Gareis) at work and complains about how things with Sharon are so terrible. Grace tries to be supportive, but Nick makes it hard.

Finally, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) interferes in Jill’s (Jess Walton) relationship with Keith Dennison (Granville Van Dusen), and Jill is furious. The whole mess leads to a classic fight between the two frenemies. Keith is old fashioned, and he wants to marry Jill. However, Jill has no intention of marrying Keith, but she’s not ready to let him know that. Katherine takes the whole thing into her own hands, though, and lets Keith know Jill’s true intentions, so he breaks it off with her immediately.

Not only does Jill lose her romantic relationship, but also she loses her place to live. She is fit to be tied and yells at Kay about the situation. Katherine suggests Jill ask John Abbott, but Jill says she’s already imposed on him enough by leaving Billy there. Ultimately, Katherine invites Jill to stay at the Chancellor estate, and Jill accepts.