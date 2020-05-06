Adele’s Viral Photo Displaying Reported 100-Pound Weight Loss Shows Signs Of Plastic Surgery, Experts Say

Adele’s amazing birthday picture has sparked some viral interest, but the snap showing off her reported 100-pound weight loss has also led to rumors that the singer may have had a bit of extra work done.

The singer shared a picture on Instagram in celebration of her 32nd birthday, showing off a dramatically smaller frame as part of her steady weight-loss journey. The picture drew attention across social media, shooting Adele’s name to the top of Twitter trends for the day and attracting attention from celebrity news outlets. But as the New York Post noted, some top plastic surgeons believe that Adele’s popular new look may have had some help.

The report spoke to a series of plastic surgeons who believe that the singer had some fix-up work around her face, though none had actually treated the “Rolling in the Deep” singer themselves.

One of those sounding off on Adele’s new look was Dr. Ramtin Kassir, who said that her jawline looked different than before, though couldn’t tell if it was just more pronounced due to her weight loss or if she had gotten some work done.

“It absolutely could be her own jawline that was exposed [after the weight loss], but it’s so clean-looking now and it’s so tight that it just wouldn’t shock me if she had a little bit of extra help,” he said. “I think she could have had just a little bit of what we call jawline contour with fillers to enhance the angulation of the corner of the jaw — where your jaw angles up by your earlobe — and the jawline as it comes down and meets the chin.”

Kassir added that Adele’s smooth-faced look could be the result of some Botox, an idea backed by Dr. Howard Sobel. The dermatologic surgeon told the New York Post that significant weight loss like what Adele has gone through in the past years typically leads to some drooping in facial features, leading him to believe that she’s gotten some Botox and fillers injected.

The outlet reached out to Adele’s camp, but they did not offer a comment on the report. The singer hasn’t disclosed exactly who much weight she has dropped, but reports from earlier this year indicated it was close to 100 pounds. Adele’s former trainer, Camila Goodis, said that the singer made some drastic diet changes that included a lot of green juices and an entire week of eating just 1,000 calories to kick off the new diet.