WWE News: The Undertaker And Bray Wyatt Set For Special Episode On Sunday

There isn’t much that is normal for WWE right now, but the company is doing whatever they can to present big things for their fans. The Money In The Bank pay-per-view will take place on Sunday night, but the day is going to start in a fun way with some huge names involved. The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, and Bayley are all going to be guests on a special episode of The Bump, which will air on all WWE digital platforms.

The Bump has become one of those online shows which continues to grow more popular with each passing week. This weekend’s episode is going to be a notable one with some of the most prominent guests ever to appear.

By far, the biggest news is that The Undertaker is going to be a guest for a special Money In The Bank-themed episode of the series. The legend isn’t coming back for another match or anything anytime soon, but he’s still involved with WWE and has something big on the horizon.

The Undertaker has been absent since his big victory over AJ Styles in a “Boneyard Match” at WrestleMania 36. His appearance on “The Bump” is going to promote the first episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, which is going to debut on the WWE Network immediately after Money In The Bank.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, future episodes will go live at 10 a.m. EDT on each of the next four Sundays.

In the premiere episode of The Last Ride, fans will get to see what transpired as The Undertaker prepared for his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns. Initially seen as his retirement match, the “Deadman” has chosen to stick around a while longer.

The premiere will also look at how “The Streak” took an emotional and physical toll on Taker in the 20-plus years it was active.

Another guest on the show will be SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. She will be there to discuss her match at Money In The Bank, where she will defend her title against Tamina Snuka.

The always unique Bray Wyatt is the third special guest, and he will discuss his WWE Universal Championship Match against Braun Strowman. Those two men were once “relatives” as members of The Wyatt Family, but they have both come a long way since those days.

As things currently stand, Wyatt will take on the champion as himself and not as his alter-ego of “The Fiend.”