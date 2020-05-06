Brazilian Babe Suzy Cortez Drops Jaws In Sheer White Lingerie For Scandalous New Photo

Suzy Cortez floored fans with another insanely sexy Instagram share that showed her in a set of skimpy lingerie. The upload was added to her feed earlier today, and her 2.2 million fans have gone wild over it.

The Brazilian bombshell was posed at the end of a bed in the sexy new shot. She did not use a geotag to share her exact location, but she appeared to be on a large mattress that was covered with a beautiful white duvet cover. She playfully grabbed at the band of her panties while staring into the camera with a captivating look. In her caption, the model urged fans to join her website.

“Good night, my love, on my exclusive website you will have access to all my confidential and state-of-the-art material, access to this moment, photo and video messages exclusively on my private platform,” the post translated.

She flaunted her fit physique in a lingerie set that left little to the imagination, making for an NSFW shot that proved hard to be ignored. Her top boasted a bright white fabric that was sheer and showed off her skin underneath. The piece also boasted an intricate flower pattern on its body. It had a pair of thin straps that sat on her shoulders as well as a plunging neckline that exposed ample amounts of cleavage for the camera.

Cortez’s panties were just as sexy, and she tugged at the sides to reveal a tan line on her hip. Like her top, the piece was made of a sheer white material that hardly covered her modesty. Its tiny cut allowed for her ripped abs and cut legs to be seen almost in their entirety. Cortez also showed off the tattoo on her hip, which appeared to be of a man.

She completed the outfit with a sexy feather boa that she was draped over her shoulder. The model added several accessories to the scandalous outfit, including a pair of circular silver earrings and a diamond necklace. Miss BumBum World 2019 styled her dark locks in a tousled style that fell on her shoulders and over her boa.

Cortez also wore a stunning application of makeup, which included defined brows, shimmery highlighter, and matte lipstick. The photo has proven to be a hit with fans, racking up over 11,000 likes and 140-plus comments in seven hours.

“Wow, you’re so gorgeous,” one fan raved.

“So sexy girl,” another social media user wrote alongside a few flame emoji.

Another fan kept things simple, calling the look “perfect.”