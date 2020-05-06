Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Fringe Boots And A Sexy Black Outfit

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a smoking-hot snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a sexy black ensemble paired with fringe boots.

As the geotag indicates, the photo was taken in Joshua Tree National Park. Arianny posed on a stretch of grass with plenty of lush greenery visible behind her. However, the photo was composed in a way that the background was slightly blurred and only Arianny was in focus, putting all the attention on her in the shot.

The picture was taken by actor and photographer Taylor King, who Arianny tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also made sure to tag luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette in both the picture and caption, indicating to her followers that her black ensemble was from there.

Arianny’s bra was an opaque black hue with grommets along the bottom, adding an edgy vibe to the look. Circular rings connected the bra cups to the straps, which stretched over her shoulders. Arianny’s body was angled in a way that she was facing sideways, so not much of her cleavage was visible in the shot, but the bra still managed to show off plenty of skin.

She accessorized with a long necklace that had what appeared to be a crystal dangling down between her breasts, and also added her frequent collection of mixed metal bangles on one wrist.

Arianny paired the bra with matching bottoms that had grommets all along the waistband. She posed in a crouched down position with one thigh slightly raised, obscuring part of her bottoms. However, thick straps hung from her bottoms ending in garter belt clips, although Arianny simply let the clips dangle rather than attaching them to any stockings.

She finished off the look with a pair of knee-high black fringe boots that gave her a bit of a cowgirl vibe. Her long brunette locks tumbled down in a tousled, effortless style, and the setting sun illuminated her from behind with a gorgeous glow.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 13,100 likes within just one hour. It also received 225 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“So much beauty,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So hot! You should have a whip in your hand in this photo!” another fan added, loving the edgy vibe of the lingerie.

“You just made my day better with this picture,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth fan said.

Whether she’s out shooting on location somewhere or simply taking snaps in her own home, Arianny has been keeping her followers entertained with plenty of sizzling content. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of high-waisted gray leggings and a gray crop top that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.