Australian Hottie Steph Rayner Sizzles In Red Bikini For Throwback Photo

Steph Rayner gave her 550,000 Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, May 5, with a new update in which she showed off her figure in a skimpy bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The photo captured the Australian model striking a sexy pose in the shallow waters of the sea. She sat over her heels, placing her hands behind her for support in a pose that allowed the crystal-clear waters to engulf her legs and forearms. The camera captured Rayner from the right as she looked at a point outside of the frame. She revealed in the caption that the picture was taken in the Bahamas, a trip about which she was daydreaming.

Rayner sported a two-piece bathing suit in a red tone that brought out her sun-kissed complexion. The bikini top boasted an underwire structure that pushed against her chest. It included thin straps that went around her neck and a thicker one that tied on her back. Its low-cut cups allowed Rayner to show off a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. Rayner wore the bands high on her sides, baring her hips. The front remained low, exposing Rayner’s tight stomach. The swimsuit was from Gooseberry Intimates Swimwear, as indicated by one of the tags.

Rayner’s brunette hair was damp and brushed back, falling onto her back. She appeared to be wearing eye makeup and bronzer on her cheekbones.

The photo has attracted more than 15,100 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for Rayner and to compliment her post.

“[D]amnnnn hot af,” one user raved, pairing the message with a couple of fire emoji.

“Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful,” replied another one, trailing the words with a few heart-eyes emoji and a couple of red hearts.

“That’s hot,” a third one chimed in, including a string of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” added another admirer, following the reply with an Australian flag and a heart-eyes emoji.

Rayner often flaunts her bikini bod on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared another photo of herself clad in a two-piece. For the photos, she struck different poses in a beige couch while rocking a light blue, grayish swimsuit. The top featured thin straps that were placed over her shoulders and a low-cut, V-shaped neckline. The U-shaped bottoms sat low on the front, while Rayner pulled up the bands high on her sides.