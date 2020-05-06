Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Is ‘Worse Than Pearl Harbor’ And September 11

On Wednesday, nurses from across the United States gathered in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump to celebrate National Nurses Day. During the event, the president was surrounded by several people, and none of them wore a mask or other protective equipment. At one point, members of the media asked questions. Trump explained that more people would die when the country reopened. Still, he noted that the U.S. could not withstand remaining closed any longer while comparing the coronavirus pandemic to Pearl Harbor and the World Trade Center attacks. He placed the blame squarely on China, Business Insider reported.

“The stock market is 24,000, and we went through the worst attack we’ve ever had on our country. This is really the worst attack we’ve ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this, and it should’ve never happened. It could’ve been stopped at the source. Could’ve been stopped in China. It should’ve been stopped right at the source, and it wasn’t.”

"This virus is going to disappear," says Trump, who adds that "this is worst attack we've ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor … and it should've never happened." pic.twitter.com/JqJKeEEXEC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2020

The president also reiterated a point that he’d said before — his belief that the virus would disappear.

“You know, this virus is going to disappear. It’s a question of when.”

Trump discussed that people who are older or higher risk might need to stay home longer than younger and less at-risk populations. He said that COVID-19 outbreaks could return either in small or big ways. The difference between possible future occurrences and the first experience that the U.S. had with the devastating virus is that now the country understands how to handle it. People can put out small embers or more massive fires should outbreaks of infection occur, according to the president.

As Trump discussed the third quarter transitioning oof the U.S. economy and predicted a great fourth quarter for 2020, he said that for those who lost loved ones, an excellent economy would not make up for their unimaginable loss. However, despite the human toll of the coronavirus, Trump predicted that at least economically, the U.S. will have a great year next year of recovery after the initial losses from the pandemic, which he admitted will be cold comfort for families in mourning.

At the same event, reporters talked to the nurses who’d gathered with the president, The Inquisitr reported. Trump pushed back at one nurse who admitted that her area had experienced sporadic personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic response. He contradicted her and said that the U.S. supply is reliable.