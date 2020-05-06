Nick Cordero Starting To Wake Up, Wife Amanda Kloots Details ‘Super Small Movements’ Providing Renewed Hope

A tearful Amanda Kloots shared some exciting updates via Instagram on Wednesday regarding her husband Nick Cordero’s battle against the novel coronavirus. The actor has been in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai for over a month now, unconscious all this time. Now, Amanda says, he appears to be making real progress on waking up.

Nearly every day, Amanda shares updates on Nick’s condition in a series of Instagram stories. She has usually managed to focus on the positives and show her commitment and determination to see her husband recover from this.

However, in some updates on Tuesday, she admitted that she was having a tough time. Amanda noted that the waiting game is really tough and she was feeling frustrated and sad. She said she wasn’t giving up faith or hope, but she did show her vulnerability in these updates.

By Wednesday afternoon, some positive news emerged. Amanda said that this has been one of the best days the family has had in a while.

On the one hand, Amanda and her baby boy Elvis had to say goodbye to her brother Todd. He has been in Los Angeles helping Amanda since Nick was hospitalized. Now, Todd is headed back home to San Francisco.

As hard as it is for Amanda to see her brother leave, it seems that her tearful updates came in large part from an exciting update she got from Nick’s doctor.

“The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very, very, early, early, early stages of tracking, which means he’s starting to wake up, which is huge,” Amanda said.

Earlier this week, Amanda said that Nick was starting to open his eyes. However, at that point, she said that he wasn’t connecting or tracking with anything when he did open his eyes. Amanda says that now a couple of different nurses have seen Nick make “super super super small movements” that seem to be a sign that he is truly waking up.

Nick’s wife said that these are small little wins, but that they are also signs that there is hope. This update from her husband’s doctor clearly had a significant impact on Amanda’s emotions and she teased that Mother’s Day would certainly be a great day for Nick to fully wake up.

This has been a long, excruciating road for Nick and his loved ones as he battles coronavirus. He’s endured a number of complications and setbacks, but Amanda has remained determined that her husband will recover. This is probably the best update she’s been able to share since she first started detailing this journey and people will be anxiously waiting and hoping she will have more great news to share soon.