Sara Underwood Cozies Up To Boyfriend Jacob Witzling In An Outdoor Bathtub

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a snap with her 9.2 million Instagram followers that showcased an intimate moment between herself and her partner, Jacob Witzling. The picture was captured by a man named Ethan Hamby, who Sara made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The blond beauty didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the duo were in their slice of the woods in the Pacific Northwest. Sara has posed before in the “hippie hot tub” that Jacob constructed, which involves a large metal tub atop a fire, and in her most recent update she posed with Jacob nestled right behind her.

The water came nearly all the way to the rim of the tub, and the duo squeezed in together, getting up close and personal in order to fit in the small space. A fire was roaring underneath the tub in a unique stone area, with the smoke coming out a chimney behind the tub. A wooden deck area was positioned beside the tub, with a pair of slippers on it, as well as what appeared to be the duo’s robes hanging from a coat rack.

Sara rocked a strapless bikini top and a knit hat with a pom pom on the top to keep her head warm. Her lower body was immersed in the water, and she was snuggled up to Jacob, who held one of her hands and brought it to his face. Sara’s leg was extended, propped on the side of the tub, and she had a smile on her face.

She paired the adorable photo with a sweet caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the nature-loving couple. The post racked up over 31,100 likes within just two hours. It also received 282 comments within the same time span, as her many fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“What a perfect place to be right now,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Love this shot! You guys are so cute!!” another added.

“I love the way you two love each other. Gives me hope that true love still exists,” another follower commented.

“Best place to quarantine,” one fan added.

The adventure-loving bombshell often stuns her followers with gorgeous snaps taken from her time out on the road, and just a few days ago, she did just that. As The Inquisitr reported, Sara rocked a curve-hugging romper and shared a massive Instagram update featuring some of her adventures in the cute truck cabin that she and Jacob sometimes take on the road.