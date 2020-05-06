Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Booty And Legs In Latest Instagram Post

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders continued giving fans creative ways to stay fit during the coronavirus pandemic. She posted a photo on Instagram in a tight black dress, and mentioned how wearing high heels helped shape her athletic legs.

The model has not only been showing off her insanely fit figure, but giving out fitness tips to her followers in recent weeks. In her latest update, Sonders was photographed walking down a sidewalk by herself in a seemingly empty street. She was shot from the back which offered viewers a glimpse of her curvaceous backside.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – had her back to the camera but turned her body to look back over her left shoulder. The 33-year-old wore her long brown hair down, which ran the length of her back, and had a black baseball cap on with red-lettering. Her left arm was raised and she pulled down the left strap of her dress which exposed her shoulder while giving a side shot of her cleavage.

The Michigan State University alum flaunted her athletic physique in a tight black dress. There were buttons going up the left side and a visible slit on the bottom that helped to further accentuate her shapely legs. The dress barely covered her derriere. Her tanned skin popped against the black ensemble and fans could clearly see her sculpted calves and legs. She wore matching black high heels and hoop earrings to complete the look. In her caption she mentioned that wearing heels was a great leg workout, and asked if fans wanted to see her perform a full workout in them.

Fans flocked to the photo as it earned over 3,900 likes in just over two hours after going live. The former golfer received over 160 replies from her 462,000 Instagram followers. Many used emoji to comment on how stunning she looked, and several responded to her caption about a high heel workout.

“Seems like a swell idea ma’am…how bout golf in heels,” one fan suggested.

Others wanted to see Sonders do difficult exercises in the impractical workout footwear.

“Yes. Dead lifts in heels,” a follower replied.

“Calf raises…and hamstring curls,” another wrote.

One fan observed that her rumored ex-boyfriend, Dave Oancea, has been absent from her posts during the COVID-19 lock down.

“Funny how when casinos closed so did Vegas Dave,” the Instagram user commented.

Earlier this week Sonders posted a spicy photo of her playing Twister in a white bodysuit. She showed off her booty and laid down on the game mat.