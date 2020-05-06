Casi Davis Shows Off Her Thong-Clad Booty In Bedtime Photos

Casi Davis gave her 1.3 million Instagram fans something to talk about on Wednesday, May 6, with her most recent post, which showed her lounging in bed in lingerie bottoms that left little to the imagination.

The fitness model was featured lying amid white sheets and a duvet as she announced in the caption she planned to spend her day in bed. The first photo was a close up of Davis’s round, toned booty. The camera captured her from the legs to the chest, leaving her head outside of the frame. Davis had one leg bent over the duvet as she twisted her upper body, highlighting her slim waist.

The second shot captured Davis from farther away, though her head was still not in it. Davis once again had her back to the viewer as she placed the covers just below her derriere, leaving them fully on display. This picture showed a bit of her blond hair as it fell against her back.

Davis rocked white lingerie bottoms in white, which contrasted with her deeply tan skin. The thong bottom bared most of her backside, showcasing her strong glutes. The bottoms had very thin straps that Davis wore pulled up high on her sides, further accentuating her hourglass figure. On her upper body, she had on a matching white crop top that exposed her midriff.

In just one hour of being up, the photos have already racked up more than 33,000 likes and upwards of 350, and they will likely attract many more in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post, showering Davis with compliments.

“[T]hank you for this,” one user wrote, following the words with a crying emoji.

“Glad it’s my birthday,” replied another fan, including a birthday cake and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Ugh beyond j’adore! It physically hurts,” a third user chimed in, trailing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my god what a peach, beautiful,” added another admirer, topping the reply with several red hearts, heart-eyes emoji and flexed biceps.

Davis’s Instagram feed has been on fire this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she took to the popular social media platform yesterday to share another post in which she flaunted her booty. In the photos, one black-and-white and one in color, Davis sported a white mini dress that boasted a semi sheer fabric. The garment featured long sleeves and was completely backless, showing off her slim waist. Davis opted to go braless under the dress for added spiciness.