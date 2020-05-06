WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Title Win At ‘WrestleMania 36’

Drew McIntyre had finally hit the top of the mountain with his huge WWE Championship victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. It was an incredibly long journey that included him once labeled “The Chosen One” of Vince McMahon. McIntyre is now saying that both Vince and Triple H had approving reactions to his title win and that they were both so very happy for all he has accomplished.

When McIntyre won the Royal Rumble in January, he expected to go on and main event WrestleMania in front of thousands of fans. Unfortunately, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic caused this year’s event to be unlike any other, and he had his signature WWE moment in front of virtually no-one.

Despite having no fans in attendance, McIntyre says that some significant people were waiting for him backstage after his massive win. In an interview with Sportskeeda, McIntyre describes the feeling for himself and the reactions of WWE’s brass.

“When I got to Mr. McMahon and Triple H, and obviously, we had such minimal personnel there, the people who were there especially, the crew people who have watched me grow up, you know everybody was very happy and very proud. I think for Vince and Hunter themselves, they were just very happy to see that I have finally kind of grown up and realized the potential they had seen in me all those years ago.”

During his initial run in WWE, he had stints with the Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Tag Team Titles. That first tour with the company ended with McIntyre in a jobber stable known as 3MB with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater.

One day after winning his first WWE Championship, McIntyre defended the title against Big Show on Monday Night Raw. He has since moved into a feud with Seth Rollins, which will see the two superstars facing off this Sunday at Money In The Bank.

As the “Chosen One” of Vince McMahon years ago, McIntyre didn’t see a lot of success in WWE. He had a title run here and there, but the main event was not a place he saw very often.

Since his return to WWE, McIntyre dominated in NXT and has since been on top of the main roster. He may not have had his iconic WrestleMania moment with thousands of fans cheering for him, but the approval of Vince and Triple H isn’t a horrible way to celebrate a victory.