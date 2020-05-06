Sierra Skye Sizzles In Skimpy Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Model Sierra Skye is known by her 4.2 million Instagram followers for flaunting her fabulous figure in an array of skimpy outfits. On Thursday, she updated her account that featured her wearing a tiny crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.

Sierra’s post was a singular shot that saw her from the front in the minuscule outfit. She appeared to be standing outside near a wall with a small bit of shrubbery next to the building. She did not indicate where or when the photo was snapped.

The model’s top was white and incredibly small. It had a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage, and it also cut off just below her breasts, giving her fans a nice look at her flat abs. She paired the top with black bikini bottoms that accentuated her curvy hips. She also sported a fanny pack across her chest.

Sierra’s hair and makeup looked flawless for the snap. Her hair was pulled up in a half up-do with the sides of her hair pulled up in a high ponytail. Her makeup application looked to include a layer of foundation that made her skin seem flawless and a pink lipstick. Her cheeks also appeared to be contoured and her eyes framed with shaped brows, bronze eye shadow, and thick lashes. For jewelry, she wore a chain link necklace with a pendant, large hoop earrings and a bracelet. She also wore a hoop in her belly piercing.

The model struck a sexy pose with one leg forward, putting her toned thighs and round hips on display. One hand was near the side of he head and the other was down by her side. She wore a serious expression as she looked at something off camera.

In the post’s caption, she implied that she was being sassy.

Her fans were certainly loving the look. More than 41,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing the photo.

Some took a moment to let her know just what they thought of it.

“Body beautiful! Sexy as hell! Total babe!!” gushed one admirer.

“Very nice view! Your pretty and so sculpted,” a second follower agreed.

“Good lord! Awesome pic! Awesome body and face!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You define perfection,” a fourth fan commented.

Sierra knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. Earlier this week, she shared a snap that featured her rocking a sexy set of lingerie while tugging on her panties.