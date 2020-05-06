Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Cheetah-Print Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday. In a new series of photos on her feed, the model sported an orange and cheetah-print bikini that left very little to the imagination. She showed off her killer body from all angles as she posed outdoors.

The photos showed Lauren standing against a tan, marble-patterned wall, though it is unclear exactly where her location was. Natural light washed over Lauren from off-camera and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up the sun’s rays in her tiny bikini, which did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

Lauren’s look included a demi-cut bra top in a cheetah-print pattern with an orange trim. A small, orange knot rested on the front of the bikini. The low cut of the top just barely contained Lauren’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Her top also featured a low back, so a bit of sideboob was on show.

The top cut off just below Lauren’s bust, putting her flat tummy on display. She paired the top with a slightly big, U-shaped thong in a matching fabric. The front of the thong hung loosely around the front of her waist to further show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Lauren’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were completely exposed, as well.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, which rested on top of her head. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, eyeliner, and a nude lipstick. Her long, blond hair was styled in messy waves that fell down her shoulders.

The first photo showed Lauren posing with one hip cocked to the side and her back arched in a way that showcased her curves. She pursed her lips for the camera. In the second shot, Lauren turned around to give fans a view of her bare, round booty.

The post garnered more than 4,600 likes and nearly 200 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Booty gains!!” fellow model Jessica Bartlett said.

“You look so beautiful, babe,” another user added.

“YESSS BODDDYYYY,” a third follower wrote.

“Queen with a Goddess booty,” a fourth fan wrote with a few crown emoji.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look with ease. On Tuesday, she opted for a colorful bikini that brought out her tan, which her followers loved.