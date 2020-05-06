President Trump Pushes Back At Nurse Who Reported Sporadic PPE

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump met with a group of nurses in the oval office at an event recognizing National Nurses Day. During the gathering, where nobody wore masks or practiced social distancing, Trump contradicted a nurse who reported that hospitals in some parts of the United States are still experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), according to a Bloomberg report.

During the event, Luke Adams, who is a volunteer nurse from New York, answered a reporter’s question about PPE. Adams said he had the proper equipment to do his job. However, Sophia Thomas, president of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners, who was also present, noted that some pockets of the U.S. still didn’t have enough supplies. Thomas works with the Daughters of Charity Health System, which is located in the New Orleans region.

According to Thomas, she’d worn the same N95 face mask for a few weeks and noted that her health system had sporadic access to PPE supplies. The nurse also said that she and her colleagues were doing what they had to do to make their equipment last and provide care to their patients because they are nurses, and that’s what they do. However, President Trump interrupted her as she discussed her experience.

Trump rebukes a nurse who says "PPE has been sporadic, but it's been manageable." "Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people," Trump replies. "That was fine, but I have heard we have a tremendous supply to almost all places." pic.twitter.com/zOf2rWxvHx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2020

“Sporadic for you,” he said.

Then, he went on to say that PPE hasn’t been sporadic for a lot of other people lately, and Thomas quickly agreed. Trump also said that most of the country is “loaded up with gowns” and other supplies. The president went on and said that initially, they had nothing because the cupboards were left bare by the previous administration.

“I’ve heard we have tremendous supply to almost all places.”

Later, a nursing supervisor at a community hospital in Willingboro, New Jersey named Maria Arvonio, said that she had not heard of any shortages in her area despite it being in one of the nation’s hotspots for COVID-19 infections during the pandemic crisis.

“I really appreciate you saying that. It’s so nice that you stepped up because they’re fake news,” said the president, who referred to the members of the media who were present and had asked the questions about PPE supplies.

In an interview with ABC’s David Muir last night, President Trump also mentioned that the cupboards had been left bare by the Obama administration. When asked why he wasn’t able to replenish the supplies in the over three years he’d been president, Trump pointed to various situations that he called hoaxes as the reason.