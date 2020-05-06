Bethany Lily April Wears Nothing But A Towel In Latest Instagram Snap

British model Bethany Lily April heated up Instagram with her latest update, which featured her wearing nothing but a towel wrapped loosely around her body.

Bethany’s post consisted of a single picture that saw her sitting in a room near a window. Light from an unknown source hit the front of her body and face, causing her skin to glow and her blue eyes to pop.

The model faced the camera and sat with one leg crossed over the other for the provocative shot. She wrapped a towel loosely around her body with the ends in front. One corner of the towel barely covered one of her nipples while she held the ends in place with one hand. She held her other hand in her hair as she gave the camera a sultry expression. The pose exposed a good deal of her voluptuous chest and a tiny bit of her abs.

Bethany might not have been wearing much on her body, but she appeared go with a glam makeup look that included shaped brows, thick lashes, and a bold red shade on her lips. She also looked to be wearing a bit of blush on her cheeks. In addition, she sported a red polish on her nails. Her long hair was brushed away from her face and fell down her back.

The post was a hit among her followers, who hit the like button more than 26,000 time within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Bethany indicated that the picture was a throwback and taken with an iPhone.

Dozens of admirers were impressed with that fact, and many of them headed to the comments section to tell her just what they thought of the photo.

“Absolutely Beautiful happy u all time so grogeous [sic] as always really So perfect body,” commented one follower

“you’re literally the most stunning, beautiful, prettiest, gorgeous sweetest girl in the entire world,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Your insanely gorgeous eyes makes your posts look even more stunning,” a third fan commented.

“really very beautiful eyes and the rest of you is also magically pretty,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Bethany doesn’t seem to have a problem with flaunting her ample chest on social media. Many of her posts show her wearing tiny tops and low-cut dresses that make her chest the focal point of the snap. Not too long ago, she wore a gold dress that showcased her cleavage.