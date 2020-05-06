Kali Uchis Wows Fans In Skintight Animal-Print Ensemble For ‘Highsnobiety’

Sultry singer Kali Uchis took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself that were taken for an interview with Highsnobiety. The 25-year-old recently dropped her latest EP, To Feel Alive, last month, and has been keeping fans up to date with new content ever since.

For half of the most recent upload, Uchis wowed in a long-sleeved skintight snake-print top. She paired the ensemble with zebra-print pants that were a little more loose-fitted towards the bottom of the garment. The “After The Storm” hitmaker rocked a pair of chunky black heels with the outfit and sported her fiery red curly hair down for the occasion. Uchis applied a glossy red lip, mascara, and long white lyric nails.

In the first shot, she was snapped lying on the front of her body, on top of a fluffy carpet. The entertainer was photographed from a high angle which showcased her look from head to toe. She placed one hand in front of her and raised the other to the side of her face. Uchis showed off her striking features and looked directly in front of her at the TV screen.

In the third frame, she posted a video of herself in the same position. The clip was taken further back and saw Uchis with her knees on the carpet and feet in the air. The “Just A Stranger” songstress was captured watching cartoons in what appeared to be a set up of a lounge.

For the other half of her most recent upload, Uchis stunned in an unbuttoned shirt that had a hint of leopard and snake print on it. She didn’t opt for any other clothing underneath. However, she did accessorize her decolletage with numerous gold necklaces. To complete the look, Uchis also put on gold bracelets, rings, and eye-catching sunglasses.

In one slide, she put her finger in her mouth and looked directly at the camera lens with a seductive expression. In the other, she held a telephone in her right hand and the long wire with the other. Uchis looked over to her left with a mouth-open expression and subtly showed off her tongue.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 147,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“I’d leave my boyfriend for you,” one user joked.

“Everything you do is perfect, I swear,” another devotee shared.

“Always on point with the visuals,” remarked a third fan.

“Damn Kali, you’re looking more beautiful than ever,” a fourth admirer commented.