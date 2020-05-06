Kelly Ripa’s Son Michael Is Working As A Producer For ‘Live!’ While In Quarantine

Michael Consuelos landed a job with his mom ahead of his graduation.

Kelly Ripa says her son, Michael Consuelos, has been “producing” her segments on Live With Kelly and Ryan as she works from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mom of three made the revelation about the college student as she talked live with her co-host Ryan Seacrest this week.

“If I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” Kelly said of her 22-year-old son, per Us Weekly. “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing [school] because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from college.”

Kelly said she pointed out to Michael that he already has a job before graduation so that’s “got” to make him feel good.

“He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah,'” she said.

Ryan noted that he knew Michael, who studies film at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, had been setting things up before he and Kelly go live each day.

Michael, the eldest child of Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos, had his senior year at NYU cut short due to the pandemic and is now living at home with his parents and siblings Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17. But clearly, the college student didn’t expect to be “interning” at his moms’ workplace — especially from home.

In fact, Michael later had his mom deliver a message to her co-star after she mused that all three of her kids are “actually enjoying themselves” while at home.

“Michael Consuelos wanted me to tell you, Ryan, that he is most certainly not enjoying his time in quarantine,” Kelly announced.

Still, Michael seems to enjoy working with his parents. In 2018, he appeared on his dad’s popular TV series, Riverdale, playing a younger version of Mark’s character, Hiram Lodge, in flashback scenes.

And he’s even come full circle when it comes to working with his mom. Last fall, Michael “hired” Kelly to be a producer on one of his film school projects. And in a nostalgic twist, it turns out Kelly even knew Michael’s professor, Christopher Goutman, from her All My Children days.

On Live (via YouTube), Kelly revealed that Goutman was a director for 11 years on the ABC soap she once starred in — and that he was even responsible for casting her future husband Mark as her love interest on the show back in 1995.

Kelly noted that when Michael was touring film schools, she was shocked to find that her former colleague was now a professor at the Tisch School. The celebrity son ultimately chose NYU after his future teacher told him, “You have to come here because I am literally the reason you exist!”