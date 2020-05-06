Demi Rose Rocks Lace Bra And Sheer Top To Tease Fans

Demi Rose Mawby teased her 13.9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 6, with a new update in which she showed off her buxom physique in a sheer top and lace bra.

The photo captured the British bombshell from the chest up and showed her posing in front of a white backdrop. Mawby held the camera in front of her face above eye level while slightly angling it down, closing in on her torso. Mawby tilted her chin forward a little as she looked up at the lenses with “puppy eyes,” as she said in the caption. The position of the camera made her eyes larger and rounder, which were further accentuated by her long lashes. She also had pouty lips, which were a little bit apart.

Mawby rocked an interesting bra with thin straps that attached in the middle and went around her neck. It was made of a nude-colored lace fabric with a semi sheer effect. The triangles included white flowers embroidered in the middle, helping to censor the piece. The bra boasted a round wood detail attached to the string placed between her breasts.

Over the lace bra, Mawby had on a black long-sleeved top that was completely see-through. The cover-up had a plunging neckline that bared Mawby’s ample cleavage.

Mawby wore her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled down in natural-looking waves.

In under a half hour, the post has garnered more than 51,200 likes and over 580 comments, indicating it will continue to attract more interactions as the day progresses. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to leave her sweet messages in a host of languages, particularly English and Spanish.

“Wowwww wonderful baby wonderful,” one user wrote, following the words with a fire emoji.

“And babe face,” replied another fan, trailing the message with a pleading-eyes emoji, a face with three hearts and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Googli woogli woosh,” added a third one, including a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful eyes,” added another fan, topping the reply with a couple of star-struck emoji and several red hearts.

Mawby seems to always wow her fans, no matter what she wears. She recently posted a racy throwback photo of herself clad in a black latex bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The bikini top had a thick straps that clasped on her back. The matching bottoms sat high on her frame and boasted a thong back that bared her booty. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken at Sri Panwa, a resort located in Phuket, Thailand.