Devin Brugman Gives Leggy Display In Little Black Dress Claiming She’s ‘Not A Morning Person’

Devin Brugman turned up the heat while languishing on her bed on Wednesday morning. The model took to social media to share her latest Instagram update and had her fans disagreeing with her claims. In her caption, Devin opined that she was “not a morning person.” Her fans, however, felt that she couldn’t be more wrong.

In the stunning photos, Devin wore a little black dress. The silky dress floated around her voluptuous figure as she sat on her bed. Together with the plunging neckline, the cowl-neck detail gave fans a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The fabric draped over her minuscule midriff before flaring at her hips. The dress’s high slit allowed her to sit with her legs at all angles. Devin’s fans were treated to the sight of her long, elegant limbs as she lazed on the bed.

The model sat on a bed made up with cool, white linen. The spectacular room had glass walls through which you could see the stunning view. Just beyond the bedroom, a sparkling pool winked invitingly. And if Devin was not in the mood to go swimming, she could relax in a sun lounger in a beautiful tree-lined garden. But it seems as if the morning light filtered through the walls and gave Devin a rude awakening if one was to go by her caption.

In the multi-photo post, Devin first posed by looking at the camera. Her hair was styled in a side-path and it fell over one of her eyes. It appeared as if she was trying to tuck it away as her hand was poised above her tresses. On her arm, a gold bangle glistened and her foot revealed a tattoo. A camera lay on the bed beside her, and on the side, a few photos were strewn.

In the second photo, Devin removed the hair from her face. She tilted her chin down and the dappled light highlighted her beautiful features. The stunning profile shot showed off Devin’s delicate facial structure.

Devin has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone. The entrepreneur has been in the social media influencing world for a long time and knows how to cater to the needs of her fans. In just four short hours, she has already racked up close to 12,000 likes and many fans raced to her defense in the comments section.

“Disagree,” one fan immediately countered. He obviously thought that Devin was a morning person.

Another follower also wasn’t buying Devin’s self-deprecating comment.

“But damn do you look (flame emoji) all day erry day,” he complimented her.

A third Instagram user also disagreed and told Devin that she was “fantastic in the morning in the afternoon and at night!”