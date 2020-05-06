Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Have Reportedly Split After Dating For Almost 2 Years

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have reportedly split after nearly two years of dating, according to People.

Sources told the outlet that the celebrity couple parted ways at the beginning of April. Since then, the 27-year-old model has been spending time with her friends Margert Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, along with fellow model Kaia Gerber.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now. Their relationship just ran its course,” said the insider.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted sharing a kiss at London’s Heathrow airport in 2018. Since then, they have officially confirmed their relationship and become very public about their dating status. The two were often photographed holding hands or cozying up to each other at events. They often shared photographs of each other on their respective social media pages.

A source previously told E! News that the two had started living together and that the former Pretty Little Liars star had never “been in a relationship like this and is happier than she has ever been.”

The insider continued, saying that their relationship had “a lot of understanding, support and loving communication.”

Before Cara, Ashley had only publically dated men, such as Justin Bieber’s business partner and friend Ryan Goode. She was in an on-and-off-again relationship with Goode from 2011 to 2016. The Paper Towns actress was previously engaged to indie musician St. Vincent.

The E! News article also says that the two have started deleting images of each other from their Instagram pages.

Fans of the couple are devastated by the news of their breakup on social media. Hundreds of users have tweeted that they no longer believe in love now that Ashley and Cara are allegedly no longer together, while others are holding out hope that they might eventually reconcile.

Some people wondered if they had a hard time dealing with the lockdown amid the pandemic and theorized that it might have contributed to their split.

“2020 has not brought us one good thing,” tweeted one sad fan.

“Cara and ashley really felt like endgame, love doesn’t exist anymore,” commented another person, adding a photo of the couple kissing in a bathtub to their tweet.

“Ashley and Cara broke up and now my heart is broken too bye,” wrote a third user, sharing multiple pics of Ashley and Cara.

“CARA AND ASHLEY REALLY BROKE UP. IM DEVASTATED 2020 HAS TAKEN THIS SH*T TOO FAR WHAT THE HELL,” chimed in a fourth contributor, trailing their remark with two crying emoji.