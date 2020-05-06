Sofia Bevarly Slays In Skimpy Black Bikini On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram to share another sizzling photo that flaunted her bombshell bikini body. The upload was added to her feed earlier this afternoon, and her fans have gone wild for the scantily clad shot.

The photo captured the model posing outside in Fort Myers, Florida — where she has been spending most of her time in quarantine. She stood in front of a white wall with a rustic metal piece behind her and a large green plant to her right. In the caption, she credited online retailer Fashion Nova for the sexy attire. The model rested one arm on her ribs and the other near her side as she gazed into the camera with her beautiful brown eyes. Sofia stood in profile and sported a minuscule black bikini that accentuated her bombshell body.

Her top was strapless and constructed from black material that barely covered her chest. Thanks to the cut of the suit, fans were offered a generous glimpse of cleavage while her tan lines were also on display. The swimwear was knotted in the middle, and that aspect of the design drew even more attention to her ample bust.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and did a lot more showing than they did covering. She wore the garment high on her hips, and like the top, the piece boasted knotted sides. The cut of the suit accentuated her tiny midsection and fit stomach. Only a small amount of fabric covered her modesty while its dangerously high cut showcased her pert derriere and trim legs. She kept the attention on her killer figure and only wore a small number of accessories, which included a teal bracelet.

She wore her long, caramel-dyed locks down in a straight style that fell down her shoulders and back. Her face boasted a sun-kissed glow that served as the perfect complement to her small application of makeup. She appeared to wear only a little bit of eyeliner on the top and bottoms of her lids while her blemish-free skin seemed to have a natural pink color.

Fans have shown their appreciation for the sizzling new shot in the form of over 15,000 likes and 209-plus comments in just shy of an hour.

“Yeh that sun increased you fairness, now you shine like diamond,” one fan pointed out with several flame emoji inside their comment.

“Wow this could possibly be my favorite picture of you,” a second fan commented with a single red heart emoji.

“I’ve never seen you looking so gorgeous,” one more raved.