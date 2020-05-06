Ashley Resch Shows Off Spectacular Figure In Black Metallic Swimsuit

Ashley Resch wowed thousands of her 888,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, May 6, with a new update in which she showed off her spectacular figure in a skimpy swimsuit.

For the photo, the Canadian model posed outdoors while facing the camera. She leaned against a yellow railing, tilting her head back as she gazed intently at the onlooker with her lips parted. She had one foot firmly on the ground and the other pressed against the railing. Resch placed one hand next to the her as she took the other behind her head.

Resch rocked a one-piece bathing suit that had a black metallic shine to the fabric. The suit featured a plunging neckline that dipped to her sternum, flaunting quite a bit of her ample cleavage. It also included deep cuts on sides for sideboob exposure. The lower half boasted high-cut legs that bared Resch’s strong hips, revealing the large tattoo she has on the left. She revealed in the caption that her suit was courtesy of Byoote Clothing Co.

She completed her look with a pair of safari-style boots by Louis Vuitton, as per the tag. Resch wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled in tight curls that fell toward her shoulders. She appeared to wear black eyeliner and mascara, nude lipstick and bronzer applied to her cheekbones.

In a half day, the post has garnered more than 11,800 likes and upwards of 125 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Resch and to rave about her good looks.

“LOOK AT YOU MAMA,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Pictures are always so dope your [sic] always killing it f*cking love you,” replied another admirer, pairing the message with a couple of red heart emoji.

“Awh your [sic] absolutely beautiful sweetie,” a third one chimed in, following the message with an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

“SLAY ALL DAY,” added another, including a few fire emoji at the end of the comment.

Resch often stuns her followers with sultry photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a picture of herself lounging on a chaise lounge in nothing but lingerie. Her one-piece featured a velvet material colored in baby pink, for a romantic yet sexy look. The bodysuit included thick straps and a thong-cut bottom that bared her booty. She wore her hair styled in curls that were flipped over to one side. The post attracted close to 17,000 since last week.