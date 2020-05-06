Melissa Riso Looks Smoking Hot In Tiffany Blue Bandeau Top & Daisy Dukes

Melissa Riso flaunted her killer figure in Daisy Dukes and a bandeau top in her latest Instagram share. The American model dazzled her 1.2 million fans with the upload earlier today.

The latest addition to Melissa’s page captured the model posing outside. She did not include a geotag with her exact location, but she appeared in front of a large wood window with metal squares inside. On her other side was a cream wall that was textured in addition to a brick wall that lined the archway. Melissa struck a sexy pose and looked off into the distance with an open mouth stare.

Her killer outfit did nothing but favors for her slender figure. The top consisted of nothing more than a bandeau-style bikini with a straight neckline. The piece boasted a tight fabric that helped push up her chest and show ample cleavage. The suit also allowed for her trim arms and shoulders to be seen in their entirety.

Melissa’s bottoms were just as hot and did more showing than they did covering. The Daisy Dukes were constructed of dark wash denim material and had distressing on both sides. The fabric fit tightly on her hips, accentuating her ripped abs and tiny midsection. The piece also possessed a daringly short length that 0ffered a great view of her toned thighs. The model showed off her sense of humor, wearing a “mysterious man” on her head.

Melissa wore a small number of accessories for the sizzling shot, which included a small silver necklace and a pair of basic stud earrings. She styled her jet-black locks with a deep side part, and her hair fell down her shoulder and back. As far as glam, she appeared to have a full application that complimented her tanned complexion. It looked like she was wearing defined browns and winged eyeliner. The model also seemed to have some blush on her cheeks and a pink-hued lipgloss.

Melissa’s followers absolutely loved the update, and it’s been showered with praise in the form of likes and comments from her adoring fans. The post has raked in over 3,700 likes and 86-plus remarks in a few hours.

“I know I’ve said it before but YOURE SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!” one fan complimented with two heart-eye emoji next to their kind words.

“Hugs and kiss. Looking very natural. Hugs from texas. Jim,” another social media user added with a few red hearts.

“Every day more wonderful this woman. Your beauty is astounding,” one more wrote