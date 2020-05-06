Camila Bernal Showcases Her Phenomenal Booty In Revealing Black Thong

Instagram model Camila Bernal put her voluptuous booty front and center in a sexy new snap shared with her 1.3 million followers yesterday.

Camila did not use Instagram’s geotag function to indicate her location, but given the current lockdown restrictions, she likely posed for the photograph from inside her home. She stood in the doorway of what looked to be a bedroom. The corner of a turquoise headboard was visible in the background along with a pillow, and a framed image.

She posed for the picture by placing her left hand on the doorframe and using the other to cup her ample behind, which looked particularly curvaceous thanks to the camera angle and her black lingerie. Aside from a tiny black thong, Camila only wore a bra with lace fabric across the cups. Her straight brown hair hung down her backside, the ends almost reaching to the dip between her lower back and rear.

Shot from behind, Camilla looked over her shoulder so that her face could be captured in profile. It appeared she used a shade of bronzer to sculpt her features and heavy mascara to thicken her eyelashes. It also looked like the model had groomed her eyebrows into high arches to frame her eyes and dabbed a little pink lipstick on her full lips. Her long pink nails stood out against the white door frame and her tanned skin.

In her caption, the 23-year-old joked that she looked good from behind. She punctuated her caption with a smirking purple devil emoji and then tagged the photographer, Pedro Rolle Jr.

Camila’s new Instagram share proved to be a big hit with her devoted fan base. It did not take long for her post to accumulate close to 2,000 likes, and over 250 comments. Aside from her regular fans, Camila’s famous colleague Neyleen Ashley also liked and commented on her snap.

“Hate to have her go but love to watch her leave,” chimed in one fan, piggybacking off her caption. They emphasized their remark with several heart-eyes emoji.

“You do have some beautiful curves gorgeous,” complimented a second admirer.

“You have always been a knockout gorgeous lady and you only have gotten more gorgeous,” gushed a third person.

