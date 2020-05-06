Amanda Cerny Flaunts Curvy Figure In Bright Pink Bikini, Plays With Garden Hose

Amanda Cerny showed fans how she cools off on a hot day in a new Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she rocked a bright pink bikini that left very little to the imagination as she played with a garden hose outside.

The photo showed Amanda standing in the street in Palm Beach, Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated. In the background, a cluster of hedges could be seen, as well as palm trees in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Amanda and highlighted her toned body. Her tan skin appeared even darker in her neon swimwear.

Amanda’s look included a rectangular top with thick straps on her shoulders and a scooping neckline. The low cut of the bikini just barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the sides dipped low, so a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

Amanda’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the incredibly tiny piece remained low on the OHoney host’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also on show.

Amanda did not add any accessories to her look. She also appeared to be makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Amanda wore her long, brown hair tied back in a high ponytail behind her head, and it appeared to be damp from playing with the hose.

Amanda posed with her legs spread apart and her back curved to further show off her figure. She leaned forward slightly, allowing her cleavage to fall out. She held the hose on a shower setting and pointed it towards the camera as she flashed a powerful gaze.

The post garnered more than 273,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments as fans showered Amanda with praise in the comments section.

“Beating the heat and looking absolutely stunning at the same time,” one fan said.

“Yeeees work it girl,” another user added.

“Amanda, you’re such a hottie!” a third follower wrote.

Amanda’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Last week, she played with water once more as she went nude under an outdoor shower in a steamy post that her followers loved.