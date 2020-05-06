Casi Davis Flaunts Spectacular Curves In Sheer White Dress At The Beach

Casi Davis stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 5, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of smoldering snapshots of herself clad in a sheer dress.

Davis shared two photos that were exactly the same, though one was black-and-white and the other color. She stood on a beach with her back to the camera, making her toned booty take center stage. She propped one leg forward and arched her back, further accentuating her backside. Davis looked over her left shoulder, shooting an intense gaze at the camera.

Davis sported a white mini dress that boasted a semi sheer fabric, which could be better seen in the color photo as her tan skin contrasted with the material. The garment featured long sleeves and was completely backless, showing off her slim waist. Davis opted to go braless under the dress, spicing things up a notch.

The skirt of the dress sat high on her frame, exposing her shapely legs and hugging her derriere closely. Davis revealed in the caption that she was wearing FLOOK.

Davis completed her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat, which cast a shadow over her eyes for a mysterious vibe. Her long blond hair was styled down in loose waves that cascaded against her bare back.

In the caption, Davis revealed the photo was captured in Florida, though she didn’t specify where.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 30,300 likes and nearly 200 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Davis’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“You are amazing,” one user raved, trailing the words with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Woww Amazing Babe,” replied another fan, including a fire emoji and a couple of peaches at the end of the comment.

“ONE STUNNER,” a third user chimed in, topping the reply with the same emoji as above.

“Never fail to amaze me with your beauty Casi. j’adore,” added another, pairing the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

Davis has attracted a considerable following on Instagram partly thanks to her sultry photos that put her fit body front and center. She recently showed off her physique in another post that saw her in a skimpy swimsuit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Davis was featured sitting on a lounge chair at the beach as she wore a light orange two-piece. Her bikini top was straight-cut thin shoulder straps and another set that ran from her left ribcage to opposite hip.