Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Yellow Lace Lingerie

Doina Barbaneagra showed off her enviable figure in a new Instagram snapshot shared on May 6. In the brand-new post, the Moldovan model rocked barely-there lace lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

The 27-year-old wore a yellow bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her incredibly toned body and ample assets. The bra featured classic balconette cups made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. It also had satin straps and a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of cleavage. The see-through cups showed a hint of her buxom curves underneath the piece.

The matching panties were also made of the sheer and lace material as the top. The satin waistband with the signature Lounge logo, clung to her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. Thanks to the angle and lighting, her privates were not visible from the revealing undergarment.

Doina was seen just outside her balcony, dressed in her scanty intimates. She posed in front the camera, standing against a sliding glass door. She positioned her hands in front of her flat tummy and looked directly at the photographer with a small smile on her face. The background was blurry, but it showed a glimpse of her apartment.

She wore a full face of makeup that included perfectly defined eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and black mascara. It also appeared that she added bronzer and nude lipstick. Her medium-length, brunette hair was parted in the middle, hanging over her shoulders. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a choker.

In the caption, Doina wrote something about being happy. She made sure to tag Lounge Underwear in both the post and the photo, as well as their sister account, Lounge Intimates. She also gave a special discount code for her followers to use.

The latest upload was a huge hit with Doina’s avid admirers. In less than a day of being live on the social media site, the update received more than 12,000 likes and upward of 170 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with adoring messages. Countless others raved about her stunning physique.

“Such beauty! You look so amazing and sexy in this yellow set,” one of her admirers commented.

“Love this look on you! I mean, the color suits your skin tone, and the size fits you perfectly. This photo has that fresh vibe, and it brightened my day,” gushed another admirer.

“You are absolutely BEAUTIFUL AND SEXY!!!!” added a third Instagram user, adding four flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Genetic lottery,” wrote a fourth follower.