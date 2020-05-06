Marli Alexa Blows A Kiss To The Camera While Sporting A Skimpy Striped Bikini

Marli Alexa took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share another stunning post with her fans. The model showed off her petite figure while getting playful in the video.

In the racy clip, Marli rocked a blue and white striped bikini. The tiny top boasted a low cut neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage. The thin straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the video. She accessorized the look with a gold necklace.

Marli posed in an array of positions in the video. She’s seen tugging at her bikini bottoms and running her hands through her hair. She also arched her back and blew a kiss into the camera while giving a sexy look into the camera.

In the background of the post tons of green trees can be seen, as well as an outdoor chair and folded up umbrella. Marli stood in the shade as the sun beamed brightly behind her.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in wavy strands. Her golden locks fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the video. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

Her bronzed skin looked to be perfectly highlighted in order to accentuate her nose, chin, and forehead. She also seemingly used pink blush to give her face a warm glow.

Marli’s 505,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, which has been viewed more than 42,000 times in less than 24 hours since it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 460 messages.

“Beautiful figure,” one follower stated.

“You’re gorgeous,” another said.

“My kind of hottie,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are a Beautiful little thing. And such a Gorgeous body,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her fit figure in racy ensembles for her online pics. She’s often seen sporting plunging tops, scanty lingerie, and tiny bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black string bikini while enjoying a beverage. To date, that upload had racked up more than 37,000 likes and nearly 800 comments.