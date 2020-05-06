Daisy Keech Exposes Her Derriere In Minuscule Black Booty Shorts While Playing With Her Adorable Dog

Even in quarantine, Daisy Keech knows how to bring the heat.

The TikTok star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday with a sizzling multi-slide post that was an instant hit with her 4.1 million followers. The upload contained a total of two photos that captured Daisy laying stomach-down across the wooden floor of her home and playing with her adorable dog Harley. She professed her love for the sweet pooch in the caption of the post, while also tagging the blonde german shepherd’s own Instagram account for her fans to check out.

Many of Daisy’s followers swooned over her adorable pet, but Harley wasn’t all that caught their eyes. The blond bombshell also treated them to a glimpse of her peachy derriere, which was nearly completely exposed in the minuscule black booty shorts she wore during the puppy playtime. She rolled them high up on her hips to make them even shorter than they already were, while a small slit on the side flashed even more of her sculpted legs.

Daisy’s cozy look also included a bold orange sweatshirt. She wore the oversized number in a revealing fashion as well, tucking its bottom hem almost up to her chest to tease a glimpse of her flat midsection and abs.

The model left her blond tresses down as she played with her pup, gathering them mostly to one side of her shoulder to keep from falling in front of her face. In one of the snaps, she turned back to stare at the camera, revealing that she was wearing only a minimal amount of makeup as well. Though slightly hard to tell, the application appeared to include a pink lipstick, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Daisy and Harley’s latest Instagram appearance with love. The upload quickly racked up nearly 200,000 likes during its first hour of going live. It has amassed hundreds of comments as well, many containing compliments for the model’s incredible beauty.

“You and Harley are so cute,” one person wrote.

“Legit perfection in my eyes,” quipped another fan.

“You are a work of art,” a third admirer wrote.

“What kind of workout do you do to have that awesome body?” a fourth follower asked.

Along with enjoying some quality time with her dog, Daisy has been utilizing her time at home to soak up some sun as well. Another recent Instagram share from the star saw her enjoying the beautiful outdoors in a tiny cherry-print bikini. Fans went wild for those snaps as well, and have awarded them over 598,000 likes and 2,463 comments to date.